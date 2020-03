Category: World Published on Thursday, 05 March 2020 02:20 Hits: 6

ROME: Italy ordered on Wednesday (Mar 4) that all major sporting events be held behind closed doors until Apr 3 as the country grapples with the deadly coronavirus outbreak. The measure was announced as the Italian government stepped up its response to an epidemic that has killed 107 people and ...

