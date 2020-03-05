Republicans prime pump for another farm bailout after Trump's latest trade failure with China

Category: World Published on Thursday, 05 March 2020 02:00 Hits: 6

Guess what? The promises Donald Trump made about his partial trade deal with China were a lie. China isn't buying the $40 billion in American agricultural products Trump said it would, more like $14 billion through the end of September, according to the Washington Post.

So Republicans are now teeing up another massive farm bailout on top of the $28 billion taxpayers have already forked over to make up for Trump's self-engineered trade disaster. The top Republican on the House Agriculture Committee, Rep. Michael Conaway of Texas, indicated Wednesday that another bailout program "would be needed this year if the agricultural export boom the Trump administration has promised doesn’t arrive soon," according to Politico Pro.

That sentiment simply backs up an all-caps tweet that Trump sent out a couple weeks ago: “IF OUR FORMALLY TARGETED FARMERS NEED ADDITIONAL AID UNTIL SUCH TIME AS THE TRADE DEALS WITH CHINA, MEXICO, CANADA AND OTHERS FULLY KICK IN, THAT AID WILL BE PROVIDED BY THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT,” Trump wrote.

In other words, Trump's created a political problem for himself that he's trying to buy his way out of with more taxpayer dollars. Socialism, my friends, isn't socialism when Republicans do it.

