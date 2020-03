Category: World Published on Wednesday, 04 March 2020 08:51 Hits: 7

The United States has conducted a “defensive” air strike against Taliban fighters in Afghanistan’s southern Helmand Province after a checkpoint manned by Afghan forces was attacked.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/u-s-conducts-defensive-strike-on-taliban-after-20-afghan-forces-killed-in-attacks/30467989.html