Published on Wednesday, 04 March 2020

A whistle-blower who escaped a Chinese "reeducation camp" to reveal the horrors of life in the gulag after escaping to Kazakhstan is one of a dozen recipients of the U.S. State Department's International Women of Courage Award (IWOC) for 2020.

