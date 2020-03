Category: World Published on Wednesday, 04 March 2020 03:37 Hits: 5

U.S. President Donald Trump’s campaign sued The Washington Post on March 3 for defamation, arguing two opinion columns published last year falsely asserted a connection between the campaign and Russian election interference.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/trump-campaign-sues-washington-post-for-libel-over-russia-stories/30467629.html