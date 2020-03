Category: World Published on Wednesday, 04 March 2020 02:41 Hits: 7

With everything going on in the news these days, most Americans have no idea that the religious right is, after over four decades of trying, quietly on the verge of…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/03/why-we-already-live-in-a-post-roe-v-wade-world-and-its-going-to-get-worse/