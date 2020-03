Category: World Published on Wednesday, 04 March 2020 06:20 Hits: 7

French President Emmanuel Macron’s government faced down not just one, but two no-confidence votes, allowing it to force an overhaul of the retirement system through the lower house of parliament early Wednesday despite months of protests.

