Category: World Published on Wednesday, 04 March 2020 07:05 Hits: 5

The coronavirus epidemic shifted increasingly westward toward the Middle East, Europe and the United States on Tuesday, with governments taking emergency steps to ease shortages of masks and other supplies for front-line doctors and nurses.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200304-coronavirus-crisis-ebbs-in-china-as-fear-spreads-across-the-west