Category: World Published on Wednesday, 04 March 2020 05:32 Hits: 6

New Zealand police arrested a 19-year-old man over an "abhorrent" threat made this week against one of the Christchurch mosques targeted in a mass shooting last year.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/new-zealand-teen-arrested-christchurch-mosque-threat-12499374