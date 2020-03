Category: World Published on Wednesday, 04 March 2020 05:50 Hits: 24

SEATTLE, Washington: Online retailer Amazon.com Inc said on Tuesday (Mar 3) an employee in the United States tested positive for the coronavirus. "We're supporting the affected employee who is in quarantine," a company spokeswoman said in an email to Reuters. The spokeswoman confirmed a report by ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid19-coronavirus-amazon-confirms-first-case-employees-12499464