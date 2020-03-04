Super Tuesday Sets Stage for Biden vs. Bernie: 'A Two-Person Race for Future of Democratic Party and the Country'

While Sen. Bernie Sanders laid claim to the big-delegate prize in California, former Vice President showed with multiple wins in key states that he is now the corporate Democrat's only hope. "May the best candidate win."
News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world.
External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites.
tlr workshop 2015