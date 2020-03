Category: World Published on Wednesday, 04 March 2020 02:09 Hits: 8

Joe Biden has won the Democratic presidential primary in Oklahoma. Oklahoma had been something of a question mark going into Super Tuesday, due to very little polling of the state. The Sooner State is the first Super Tuesday state that Bernie Sanders won in 2016 but did not carry this year.

Oklahoma offers up 37 delegates, but we won’t know how they’ll be allocated until the final count is done.

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1923911