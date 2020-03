Category: World Published on Wednesday, 04 March 2020 02:32 Hits: 5

Joe Biden has won the Tennessee Democratic presidential primary, a day after the state faced a tragic, fatal tornado that killed more than 20 people.

Tennessee has 64 pledged delegates to award, but, as everywhere in the Democrats’ proportional system, we won’t know how the delegates are divided up until we know not only how many candidates hit 15% but where they got their votes.

