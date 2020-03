Category: World Published on Wednesday, 04 March 2020 02:44 Hits: 7

Bernie Sanders has won the Colorado Democratic presidential primary. Colorado, like Maine, is a state that held a caucus in 2016 before switching to a primary for 2020.

Colorado will award 67 delegates, though the precise allocation between candidates will not be known until the results of the primary are finalized.

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1923915