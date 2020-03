Category: World Published on Wednesday, 04 March 2020 02:49 Hits: 5

Former Vice President Joe Biden, continuing to have a very good night, is projected by the Associated Press to win the Minnesota Democratic presidential primary a day after it was shaken up by home-state Sen. Amy Klobuchar dropping out of the race.

Minnesota will award 75 delegates, though the precise allocation between candidates will not be known until the results of the primary are finalized.

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1923916