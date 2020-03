Category: World Published on Wednesday, 04 March 2020 03:31 Hits: 5

Bernie Sanders has won the Utah Democratic presidential primary—Utah being yet another state that has shifted from a caucus system in 2016 to a primary in 2020.

Utah has 29 pledged delegates to award, but don’t expect to know how they’ll be allocated right away: “a majority of its 2018 votes were submitted by mail,” David Jarman notes in The Daily Kos guide to Super Tuesday.

