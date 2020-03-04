The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Joe Biden wins Texas Democratic primary

Joe Biden has won the Democratic presidential primary in Texas, the second-biggest prize of Super Tuesday. Texas has 228 delegates—only California, at 415, has more. But, of course, this is not a winner-take-all system, and we’ll have to wait for the final vote tallies to know how the delegates will be allocated. Texas, interestingly, awards delegates by state Senate district rather than by congressional district, in addition to those awarded statewide.

