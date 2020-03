Category: World Published on Tuesday, 03 March 2020 21:02 Hits: 3

Ukrainian Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk has after six months on the job submitted his resignation as the government prepares for a major reshuffle, lawmakers in President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's ruling Servant of the People party told RFE/RL.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/30467156.html