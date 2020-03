Category: World Published on Tuesday, 03 March 2020 23:35 Hits: 3

The U.S. Defense Department has signed a new contract for the production of Javelin anti-tank missile systems for partner countries, including Ukraine, Ukrinform reported on March 3.

