Category: World Published on Wednesday, 04 March 2020 01:38 Hits: 4

As the virus crisis ebbs in China, it is shifting increasingly westward to areas in the Middle East, Europe, and the United States.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/virus-crisis-shifting-from-china-westward-as-tensions-rise-in-u-s-/30467589.html