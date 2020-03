Category: World Published on Tuesday, 03 March 2020 19:32 Hits: 3

French authorities will requisition all face mask stocks and production in the coming months, President Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday, reserving them for use by those infected with the coronavirus and those working in the healthcare industry.

