Category: World Published on Tuesday, 03 March 2020 09:26 Hits: 0

From labor shortages to racial bias, the barriers to achieving Sustainable Development Goal 3 – “ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all at all ages” – are as diverse as they are high. But the chances of success are significantly better if we listen to those who understand the situation on the ground.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/gender-gap-adverse-health-consequences-by-toyin-saraki-2020-03