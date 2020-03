Category: World Published on Wednesday, 04 March 2020 00:37 Hits: 4

Joe Biden has won the North Carolina Democratic primary.

North Carolina will award 110 delegates, though the final numbers will not be known until the results of the primary have been finalized. Check out The Daily Kos guide to Super Tuesday to understand how the delegates will be allocated.

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1923907