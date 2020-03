Category: World Published on Wednesday, 04 March 2020 00:50 Hits: 4

Well, Michael Bloomberg has won his first contest in the Democratic presidential primary he’s poured hundreds of millions of dollars of his personal fortune into: Bloomberg is the winner of the caucus in American Samoa, according to NBC News and ABC News.

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, who is of Samoan descent, came in second. Bloomberg and Gabbard will split American Samoa’s six delegates.

