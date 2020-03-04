Live Coverage: 2020 Super Tuesday primaries

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 04 March 2020 01:07 Hits: 4

Super Tuesday is finally here! The most action-packed election night of the year to date will feature presidential primary races in 14 states. Five of those states, including California and Texas, will also be holding the first downballot primaries of 2020.

Resources: Presidential primary guide | Downballot primary guide | Poll closing times

Pres.: Map • AL | AR | CA | CO | MA | ME | MN | NC | OK | TN | TX | UT | VA | VT

Downballot: AL | AR | CA | NC | TX

Welcome to our live coverage! Joe Biden has just been called the winner in Alabama, adding to his wins earlier in the night in North Carolina and Virginia. Meanwhile, Bernie Sanders has won his home state of Vermont, while Mike Bloomberg has carried American Samoa. However, bear in mind that we won’t know how delegates are allocated between all of the candidates until the final vote tallies are available.

Polls also just closed in a number of other states: Maine, Massachusetts, Tennessee, and Oklahoma. They’ve also closed in most of Texas, except the portion of the state in the Mountain Time Zone, which takes in the El Paso area in the far western tip. Polls are still open another hour there.

If you take a look at the results ticker at the top of the site, you'll see a link in the top right corner to our delegate tracker, which offers projections from the Associated Press about how delegates will be allocated state-by-state. So far, looking only at the states with elections tonight, the AP thinks that delegates will break down as follows:

41 11 1 59 12 8 3 108 26 1

Overall, Biden is up 157-91 so far on Sanders. Still tons more to award tonight!

NC-Sen: Hey hey! We also have our first downballot primaries of 2020 tonight! Very helpfully, if you click through to the downballot results for North Carolina, you’ll see that the AP is now tell us the percentage of the “expected vote” that’s in, rather than just the percentage of precincts reporting. This is a big improvement, because with early voting/vote by mail, simply looking at Election Day precincts can be misleading.

Anyhow, with 15% of the expected vote in, Cal Cunningham is leading Erica Smith 60-33 for the right to take on GOP Sen. Thom Tillis, which will be one of 2020’s marquee Senate races. Republicans had spend millions of dollars interfering in the Democratic primary in an effort to help Smith win the nomination, thinking she’d be easier to beat. Definitely looks like it’s not gonna work.

NC-Gov: Unsurprisingly, Lt. Gov. Dan Forest has beaten a minor opponent in the GOP primary and will face off against Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper in November. This will be another fiercely contested race in this swingy state. You may recall that Cooper unseated his Republican predecessor in 2016 even though Trump carried North Carolina, thanks in key part to a huge backlash over the GOP’s anti-trans legislation. Forest is another extreme social conservative who may not play well with moderate suburban voters.

NC-Sen: The AP has now called the Democratic primary for Cal Cunningham. Watch this space in November: Cunningham vs. Tillis could well be the “tipping-point” race that decides who controls the entire U.S. Senate.

Polls closed just 10 minutes ago in Arkansas, but while you might have expected a call there, since it’s a state that will likely favor Biden, there’s a reason we haven’t seen one yet: Media organizations didn’t conduct any exit polling there. As a consequence, we won’t see a call until at least a good chunk of results are tallied.

With 28% of the expected vote reporting in the big enchilada of Texas, Sanders is up 27-21 on Biden, with Warren at 19 and Bloomberg at 18. If this sort of split persists throughout the night, with everyone remaining over the threshold of 15% needed to win delegates, all four would share in the prize.

Strangely, though, the AP is only showing 2% of the expected vote tallied statewide in the Senate primary, which … doesn’t make a whole lot of sense. We’re keeping an eye on that one, though, because there’s an outside chance GOP Sen. John Cornyn could be vulnerable in November.

