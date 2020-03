Category: World Published on Tuesday, 03 March 2020 17:00 Hits: 4

Passed by Congress during President Ronald Reagan’s second term, the Stafford Disaster Relief and Emergency Assistance Act of 1988 was subsequently invoked by President Bill Clinton in 2000. Law &…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/03/this-is-the-1988-law-trump-could-use-to-trigger-an-emergency-response-to-coronavirus/