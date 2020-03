Category: World Published on Tuesday, 03 March 2020 17:03 Hits: 3

One of the House impeachment managers reflected on President Donald Trump’s acquittal — and vowed to defeat him in November.

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/03/republicans-gave-trump-a-green-light-to-cheat-and-theres-only-one-way-to-beat-his-corruption-house-impeachment-manager/