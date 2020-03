Category: World Published on Tuesday, 03 March 2020 15:51 Hits: 3

A new HIV treatment, injected every eight weeks, is supposed to reduce stigma and discrimination in Uganda. The drug could be a breakthrough for all those infected — if African leaders are ready to invest.

