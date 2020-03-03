Democrats pull out the stops to woo California’s Hispanic voters

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 03 March 2020 14:58 Hits: 2

In California, the most populous state in the US, 415 delegates are at stake in the Democratic primary on Super Tuesday. Nearly 40 percent of the state's population is Hispanic, a vital demographic for victory. How do the candidates hope to win the all-important Hispanic vote? FRANCE 24’s Terry FitzPatrick, Valerie Defert, and Pierrick Leurent report from California.

