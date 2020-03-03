The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Democrats pull out the stops to woo California’s Hispanic voters

Category: World Hits: 2

In California, the most populous state in the US, 415 delegates are at stake in the Democratic primary on Super Tuesday. Nearly 40 percent of the state's population is Hispanic, a vital demographic for victory. How do the candidates hope to win the all-important Hispanic vote? FRANCE 24’s Terry FitzPatrick, Valerie Defert, and Pierrick Leurent report from California.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20200303-focus-usa-super-tuesday-democrats-court-latino-vote-in-california

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version