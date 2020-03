Category: World Published on Tuesday, 03 March 2020 17:09 Hits: 3

It is used to greet friends, family and colleagues across France, but the traditional ‘bise’ – a kiss on each cheek – may now be a health hazard, with government officials advising against it amid the coronavirus epidemic.

