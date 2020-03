Category: World Published on Tuesday, 03 March 2020 17:05 Hits: 4

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A Moscow court ruled on Tuesday that the city's facial recognition system does not violate the privacy of its citizens, a lawyer for one of the plaintiffs told Reuters - a blow to activists who had hoped to ban the technology's use.

