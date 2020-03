Category: World Published on Tuesday, 03 March 2020 14:20 Hits: 3

Governments should rely on fiscal rather than monetary measures when responding to natural disasters or epidemics such as the new COVID-19 coronavirus. Above all, policymakers must act quickly, and – particularly in the case of Japan – not be swayed by misleading statements regarding the level of public debt.

