Thanks, Obamacare for making the eventual vaccine for coronavirus free

As long as the Affordable Care Act is in effect, people who have real health insurance will be able to be vaccinated for free once there is a COVID-19 vaccine. That's because the people who think seriously about public health and fighting highly transmissible and life-threatening diseases realized that there should be no barrier to people getting vaccinated against them. Barriers like having to spend lots of money. That's why, under the law, health insurers are required to provide federally recommended vaccines at no cost to their subscribers.

So what does the Trump administration do? It not only argues to a court that that, along with all the rest of the law, should not stand. What's more, Trump has pushed through regulations to allow junk insurance plans, which do not require that the insurers cover things like vaccines, or even screenings. People who end up in those plans either end up not getting the screenings and vaccines because they know they won't be covered or end up like Osmel Martinez Azcue, the Florida businessman who got a surprise bill when he decided to do the right thing and get tested.

Azcue had travelled to China in January, and upon coming home started feeling flu-like symptoms. Being a good citizen, he decided he'd better get tested. He opted for the less-expensive flu test, just in case that was all that was wrong, rather than the much more expensive CT scan. He found out he only had the flu, everyone was much relieved, and then he got his $3,270 bill. Because he has a crappy Trump plan. He'll probably end up paying nearly $1,500, at least.

If we had a functioning government, if we had a functioning president, there would be emergency regulations pushed through immediately to say the federal government has to pick up all the costs of testing and care and prevention of this looming epidemic. Because that's how you would keep that epidemic from becoming a pandemic. Because that's how a civilized and wealthy nation responds to keep its population safe.

We don't have that. Instead, we have a president—and a Republican Party—who want to take affordable health care away. We have a Republican Senate that is chiefly concerned with creating a federal judiciary that agrees that that's a good thing to do. The 2020 election has suddenly become life and death in a direct and multifaceted way.

