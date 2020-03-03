The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Daily Kos straw poll: This place remains an Elizabeth Warren stronghold, but Biden gains

Elizabeth Warren wins this week’s straw poll, hopefully not the last one she’s in, while Joe Biden surges past Bernie Sanders to nab the second spot. 

Throughout the campaign, the Warren-plus-Sanders number has consistently hovered in the 50s. With the whittling of the field, that overall number bumped up to low-60s, but the nonprogressive wing of the audience has rallied around Biden, just as in the broader world. 

In just two weeks, Biden’s raw vote went from 3,712 to 10,605, while Mike Bloomberg went from 5,608 to 1,622. Votes for Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg, who had combined for 16% support two weeks ago, also seem to have mostly landed with Biden. 

Unlike the Sanders-led narrative that “the establishment” is conspiring against him, the reality is that Democratic voters are making up their own minds. And most of us here at Daily Kos may not like where they’re landing, but that has nothing to do with any “establishment” (unless you’re really going to argue that black voters are “the establishment”) and everything to do with failing to sell a progressive vision to the party’s broadly diverse base. (That clearly applies to Sanders, who never even bothered to try to grow his support, but also to Warren, who did try.)

