Virginia's 'Year of the Woman' doesn't save us from obnoxious takes on the ladies

Virginia has its first female speaker of the House of Delegates, its first female clerk of the House of Delegates, its first female House majority leader, and its first female Senate president pro tempore. (The latter two are also the first African Americans in those positions.) Under this leadership, the Virginia legislature has passed or is in the process of passing important LGBTQ protections, gun laws, and a minimum wage increase.

It has also, The Washington Post’s Robert McCartney notes in a column on Virginia’s “Year of the Woman,” “approved the federal Equal Rights Amendment. It rolled back restrictions on abortion. It passed bills to combat sex discrimination and harassment in the workplace, to protect pregnant women and newborns, and to require schools to provide tampons or pads for menstruating girls.” Fine. It’s where McCartney goes with that “Year of the Woman” thing that is … problematic.

“When Virginia’s first female speaker of the House of Delegates asks the chamber’s first female clerk to read an amendment or call the roll for a vote, she says ‘please,’” McCartney opens by observing. “The man who previously served as speaker, arguably the second-most powerful state office after governor, didn’t use the pleasantry for such requests.”

The ladies are so polite. Isn’t it cute?

On a bill to prevent insurers from requiring authorization before a newborn can be moved to a different hospital during a life-threatening crisis, McCartney quotes a “longtime Richmond political observer” saying, “What man would have thought of this one?” Gosh, I don’t know, maybe a man who had been hit with massive, unexpected medical bills after his desperately ill newborn was transferred for a life-saving treatment. Or do only mothers care whether their children live or die or how big the medical bills involved are?

McCartney is entirely clear on the effectiveness of the women in power in Virginia’s legislature. Crystal-clear. But seasoning a story on women wielding power effectively for the common good with this kind of crap is a sign of how far we haven’t come.

