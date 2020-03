Category: World Published on Tuesday, 03 March 2020 09:30 Hits: 6

SEOUL: The US Justice Department charged two Chinese nationals with laundering more than US$100 million in cryptocurrency on behalf of North Korea, in court filings that detail Pyongyang's use of hackers to circumvent sanctions. According to an indictment filed in federal court in Washington, DC ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/business/us-charges-two-chinese-nationals-with-helping-north-korea-steal-millions-in-cryptocurrency-12495150