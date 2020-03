Category: World Published on Tuesday, 03 March 2020 09:42 Hits: 7

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin mockingly suggested on Tuesday (Mar 3) that participants in unsanctioned protests were welcome to go to prison and "get shaved". In the latest in a series of interviews with state news agency TASS, Putin said opposition supporters who take part in ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/putin-says-protesters-welcome-to-get-shaved-in-jail-12495254