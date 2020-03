Category: World Published on Monday, 02 March 2020 22:31 Hits: 2

Within a day of Vice President Joe Biden’s rise from the political dead, GOP Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin re-upped efforts to fan the flames of GOP-driven conspiracy theories about Biden. As…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/03/a-republican-senator-is-suddenly-interested-in-investigating-biden-again-after-his-big-win/