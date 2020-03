Category: World Published on Monday, 02 March 2020 20:52 Hits: 3

The situation in Idlib has been aggravated by Turkey's military presence. The EU's refugee policy has failed, says Till K├╝ster, Syria coordinator of Germany's Medico International aid organization.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/europe-faces-serious-decision-on-refugees-amid-idlib-catastrophe/a-52617008?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf