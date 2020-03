Category: World Published on Tuesday, 03 March 2020 09:03 Hits: 5

DUBAI (Reuters) - Jailed British-Iranian Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe is in good health, Iran's judiciary spokesman said on Tuesday, after her husband issued a statement on Saturday saying she is suspected of having contracted coronavirus in prison.

