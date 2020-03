Category: World Published on Monday, 02 March 2020 19:57 Hits: 4

SAO PAULO: Brazil's Hypera Pharma said on Monday (Mar 2) that it has signed a contract to buy a portfolio of 18 products from Japan's Takeda Pharmaceutical Co for US$825 million. Shares in Hypera soared on the news, and were up 14.1 per cent, at 39.13 reais, in afternoon trading in Sao Paulo. The ...

