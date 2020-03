Category: World Published on Tuesday, 03 March 2020 06:45 Hits: 5

The sole survivor of a group of attackers who killed four Western cyclists in Tajikistan in 2018 has died in a prison in the capital, Dushanbe, Tajik authorities and relatives say.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/last-survivor-of-group-that-killed-foreign-cyclists-in-tajikistan-dies-in-prison/30465829.html