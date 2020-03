Category: World Published on Tuesday, 03 March 2020 01:07 Hits: 4

Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos came under fire after her department made a bookkeeping change that would result in major funding cuts for America’s rural schools. The Department of Education quietly…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/03/this-is-wrong-bipartisan-lawmakers-slam-betsy-devos-for-yanking-funds-from-800-schools/