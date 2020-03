Category: World Published on Tuesday, 03 March 2020 08:07 Hits: 5

BANGKOK (The Nation/ANN): The number of Thai labourers returning from South Korea might reach 100,000 as some have been illegally working in that country, Deputy Permanent Secretary and Public Health Ministry spokesman Dr Opas Karnkawinpong said, requesting all Thais in South Korea to call hotline 1422 and enter self-quarantine for 14 days.

