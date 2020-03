Category: World Published on Tuesday, 03 March 2020 07:37 Hits: 5

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis, who cancelled a Lent retreat for the first time in his papacy because he is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for coronavirus, the Italian newspaper Il Messaggero reported on Tuesday (Mar 3). Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said he had no immediate comment on ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid19-pope-francis-tests-negative-coronavirus-italy-12494716