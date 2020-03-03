Susan Collins tries to play coy about whether she voted for Trump in primary

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 03 March 2020 02:00 Hits: 6

Sen. Susan Collins is distinguishing herself yet again. On Friday, WCSH-TV anchor Pat Callaghan asked the Maine Republican if she would vote for Donald Trump in the state's primary this week. She responded that she'd already voted absentee. But she wouldn't say if she voted for Trump, the only Republican on the ballot for president in Maine.

Then she gave a totally Collins kind of statement. "I would note that it's on the Democratic side that there are eight candidates and my likely opponent as well as the governor and many other Democratic officials have not said who they are going to choose in what is a contested Democratic ballot," she said, meaning who knows what in the hell she meant. The Democratic ticket had pretty much absolutely nothing to do with the question. But anyway, "I'm focused on my job and also on my own campaign and I'm just not going to get involved in presidential politics," she continued. Well good luck with that one, Senator.

Collins famously wrote an entire op-ed in 2016 all about how she absolutely would not vote for Trump for a long litany of reasons. Trump, by the way, has fully endorsed Collins, "100%!" She still hasn’t commented on that endorsement, weeks later.

