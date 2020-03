Category: World Published on Tuesday, 03 March 2020 03:43 Hits: 6

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is on an official visit to Finland on March 3 where he will discuss the new coronavirus outbreak and Syrian conflict with his counterpart and Finnish President Sauli Niinisto.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/russian-fm-lavrov-in-finland-for-talks-on-coronavirus-syria/30465678.html