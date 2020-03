Category: World Published on Tuesday, 03 March 2020 02:11 Hits: 4

The COVID-19 disease has spread to more countries and capitals with almost nine times as many cases reported outside China as inside in the past 24 hours. The EU has raised risk levels as global deaths passed 3,000.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/coronavirus-latest-world-is-in-uncharted-territory/a-52617833?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf