Category: World Published on Tuesday, 03 March 2020 02:28 Hits: 4

The Russian president wants to codify the notion that marriage is "between a man and a woman." The move is part of his proposals for constitutional changes that critics say are meant to extend his grip on power.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/russia-putin-seeks-constitutional-ban-on-gay-marriage/a-52617850?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf