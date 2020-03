Category: World Published on Tuesday, 03 March 2020 04:24 Hits: 6

KUALA KANGSAR: Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu has been summoned for an audience with Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah at Istana Iskandariah on Tuesday (March 3).

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2020/03/03/perak-mb-to-meet-perak-sultan-for-the-second-time